Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Sells $487,275.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $487,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,193,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $520,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $1,030,575.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $438,675.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $947,975.00.

MIME stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 273,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.42. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MIME. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at $612,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at $544,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 14.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter valued at $1,430,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 99.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after acquiring an additional 323,238 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

