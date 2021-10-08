Mina (MINA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $64.26 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $64.26 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $4.52 or 0.00008315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00062051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00142425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00093296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,428.10 or 1.00208650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,606.15 or 0.06639358 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 258,497,493 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

