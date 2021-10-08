Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Shares of MTX opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after acquiring an additional 272,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

