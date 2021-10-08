Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.96

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 2770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.59 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Missfresh in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Missfresh (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

