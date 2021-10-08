Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $294,000 Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 621,815 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,304,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $1,093,483.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 931,467 shares of company stock valued at $58,573,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $70.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.60. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

