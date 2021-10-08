Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $9,333,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $121.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.38. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.69%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

