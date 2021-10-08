Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCY opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $959.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

