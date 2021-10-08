Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,152 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 24.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $107.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.