Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,074 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,573,000 after buying an additional 60,906 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NWE stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.47.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

