Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 668 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,691,000 after buying an additional 564,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after buying an additional 270,673 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,765,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEL. Raymond James upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

AEL stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

