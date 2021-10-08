Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $200.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.18% and a negative net margin of 2,161.80%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 151,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

