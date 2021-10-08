Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Stake Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,101,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,846 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $28,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

