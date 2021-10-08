Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,101,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,846 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $28,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,095,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,938,000 after purchasing an additional 808,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 23.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,728,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 325,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 40.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 702,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 200,930 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

NYSE:MBT opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This is a positive change from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.