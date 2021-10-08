Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 83.9% during the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 173,457 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.72. 63,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

