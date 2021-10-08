Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Moody’s by 56.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Moody’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Moody’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $362.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $388.81. The firm has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.55.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

