Morgan Stanley Increases B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 576

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 577.20 ($7.54).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 560 ($7.32) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 571.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 561.81. The company has a market cap of £5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.11. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 612 ($8.00).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.