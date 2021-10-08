Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.60.

Shares of MS opened at $98.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.92. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 31.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 136,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,282,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,604,000 after buying an additional 157,669 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 90.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 29,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

