Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€41.90” Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.55 ($50.06).

Shares of DWS opened at €35.88 ($42.21) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 12-month high of €41.88 ($49.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

