Morgan Stanley Trims Dover (NYSE:DOV) Target Price to $173.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV opened at $159.80 on Thursday. Dover has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $176.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.