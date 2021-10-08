Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $134.78

Shares of Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$134.78 and traded as low as C$133.03. Morguard shares last traded at C$133.49, with a volume of 2,156 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morguard from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$134.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.33, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -42.11.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$253.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morguard Co. will post 13.6199998 EPS for the current year.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

