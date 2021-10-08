Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Update

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 47,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of MSGM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.61. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,599. Motorsport Games has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorsport Games will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGM. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Motorsport Games from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

