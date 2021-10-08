MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.50

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 28359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Get MTN Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.