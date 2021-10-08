MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.10

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

MPLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.76 million.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

