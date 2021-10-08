MYDA Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,010,000.

DNAD stock remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,058. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

