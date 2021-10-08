MYDA Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 276,342 Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 276,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,000. Janus International Group comprises about 1.0% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,178,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

JBI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.60. 337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Janus International Group news, Director Roger Fradin sold 417,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $6,204,001.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,382,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,424,548.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 837,216 shares of company stock worth $12,371,966.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.