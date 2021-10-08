MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 160,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,602. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

