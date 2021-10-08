MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DBDR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.13. 1,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,410. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

