MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 174,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUDS. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,563,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUDS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 77,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,915. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

