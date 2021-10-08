MYDA Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000.

LAAAU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,594. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

