N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Receives $17.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NABL shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of N-able stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. N-able has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

