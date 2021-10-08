Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stake Lifted by Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 457,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 129,145 shares during the period. Natera comprises about 19.6% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $51,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Natera by 3,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 99,753 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Natera by 731.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Natera by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $116.23. The stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.06.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Raymond James began coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.55.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $9,676,488.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $2,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,153 shares of company stock worth $26,190,448 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

