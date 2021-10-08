National Bankshares Increases Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$48.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$44.50 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price (up from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of RCH stock traded down C$1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$43.15. 89,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,291. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$43.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$32.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.17.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$371.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total value of C$123,840.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,078,586.95.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

