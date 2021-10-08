Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,250 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Woodward by 63.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 10.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 106.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $344,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward stock opened at $115.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average of $120.81. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

