Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in CyrusOne by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CyrusOne by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in CyrusOne by 8,065.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 150,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 148,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $77.37 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.79.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

