Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 116 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,325 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,966,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $18,078,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,156,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE:TTC opened at $98.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $80.77 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

