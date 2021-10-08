Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $2.45 Million in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 197,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Aveanna Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVAH. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $49,456,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,754,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,709,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,460,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,711,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

