Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 4,534 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Ambarella worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $158.65 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $169.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average is $108.32. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -118.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.