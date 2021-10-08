Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Korn Ferry worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 10.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,496,000 after buying an additional 167,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $757,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,571 shares of company stock worth $2,778,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KFY opened at $77.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.