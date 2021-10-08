Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

NTUS stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.62 million, a P/E ratio of 625.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

