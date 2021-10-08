NCC Group (LON:NCC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on the stock.

NCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NCC Group stock opened at GBX 255.50 ($3.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NCC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 181.20 ($2.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The firm has a market cap of £790.70 million and a PE ratio of 73.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 303.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 293.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.33%.

In other news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 33,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total transaction of £87,129.27 ($113,834.95).

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

