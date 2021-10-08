NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Holdings Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 136,223 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth $633,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NASDAQ NEO opened at $44.70 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.