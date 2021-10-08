Nerve Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.33 Million (NRV)

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $870,566.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nerve Finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00048719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00233455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00101804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Nerve Finance Profile

NRV is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerve Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nerve Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerve Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.