Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.83.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $153.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,569,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

