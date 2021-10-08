Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $790,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $321.99 billion, a PE ratio of 291.33, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

