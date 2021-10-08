Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,540 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $5,114,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 56,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,181. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

