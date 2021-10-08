Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $19.77 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust makes up 1.0% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $19,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 132.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.51. 3,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,399. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $337.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

