Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $36.86 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,030 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for about 1.8% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $36,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.79.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,466,058. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

