Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,980 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of Planet Fitness worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 68.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 45.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.71. 16,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,174. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.78. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 254.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

