Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) traded down 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.46. 301,710 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 100,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nissan Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

