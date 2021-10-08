Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 301,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 100,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

NSANY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nissan Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.62 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

